James Arlin Barron
James Arlin Barron, 81, passed on August 11, 2020, at home. Husband, father, Vietnam War veteran, Eagle Scout, Native Texan – Jim was all of these things and so much more to his family and friends. From the oil fields of Odessa, to the salt flats of Utah, to Europe and Turkey, to his beloved Texas and new home in Alabama, Jim lived a varied and interesting life working with his hands as an amateur carpenter, electrician, rancher and jack-of-all-trades. For the U.S. military and after, as a civil servant, Jim served his country faithfully and was wounded in the line of duty during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Attalla Landmark Lodge 383 of the Free & Accepted Masons and an active member of the Cherry Street Baptist Church. He was very close to all of his friends at the Steele Senior Center, where he will be missed at the dominoes table.
He is survived by wife, Kay Barron; and children, Boyd (Kelly) Barron, Jamie (Dale) Bryan, Keith (Laura) Barron, Keith (Melissa) Battles, Kelly Battles (Aaron McCullough), Kerri Battles (Jeff Bixby); six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A public viewing will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 15 at Morgan Funeral Chapel, followed by a service at 11 a.m. The family asks that all attendees wear masks and adhere to social distancing during the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at ihelpveterans.org in Jim's name.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Viewing
10:30 AM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
AUG
15
Service
11:00 AM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
