James Arnold Hatley
James Arnold Hatley, 78, of Gadsden, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. September 9, 2020, at Crestwood Funeral Home. After the visitation, there will be a private graveside service at Crestwood Memorial Cemetery. Reverend Craig Carlisle will officiate.
Mr. Hatley was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Sara Hatley.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judith Hatley; children, James "Jimmy" (Tammy) Hatley and Jessica (Lee) Slaten; grandchildren, Joshua (Katie) Hatley, Krista (Zac) Taylor, A.J. (Emily) Hatley, Micah Hatley (Justin Ryan); great-grandchildren, Sara, Caden, Bella, Auburn, Addison, Lily, CoraBeth, and Andrew; and brother, John (Janice) Hatley.
Pallbearers will be family.
Special thanks to Dr. Debora Reiland, Riverview Administration and CCU Nurses, Encompass Health, and Northside Healthcare.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
