James Arnold Hatley, 78, of Gadsden, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020.

The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. September 9, 2020, at Crestwood Funeral Home. After the visitation, there will be a private graveside service at Crestwood Memorial Cemetery. Reverend Craig Carlisle will officiate.

Mr. Hatley was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Sara Hatley.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judith Hatley; children, James "Jimmy" (Tammy) Hatley and Jessica (Lee) Slaten; grandchildren, Joshua (Katie) Hatley, Krista (Zac) Taylor, A.J. (Emily) Hatley, Micah Hatley (Justin Ryan); great-grandchildren, Sara, Caden, Bella, Auburn, Addison, Lily, CoraBeth, and Andrew; and brother, John (Janice) Hatley.

Pallbearers will be family.

Special thanks to Dr. Debora Reiland, Riverview Administration and CCU Nurses, Encompass Health, and Northside Healthcare.

