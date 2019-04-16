|
|
James B. Slaughter Jr., age 71, a resident of Las Vegas, NV, for 5 years, passed away at Royal Springs Health Care and Rehab Facility on April 4, 2019.
He was born April 2, 1948. in Gadsden, AL, to James Bride Slaughter Sr. and Annie Mae (Tinker) Slaughter. He spent his formative years in Gadsden, AL. He completed Carver High School in 1966 and attended Howard University for two years. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served two tours in Viet Nam. After his honorable discharge from the service, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Atlanta, GA, and then returned to his hometown of Gadsden, where he worked for Keystone Foods until he retired. He was widowed in December of 2013 and relocated to Las Vegas, NV, in April 2014 to be near his sister, Margaret, and the Las Vegas Veterans Health Care Center because of his chronic medical problems.
He is survived by his son, Michael R. Slaughter (Gadsden, AL); his sister, Margaret A. Griffin, MD; brother-in law, Ronald A. Griffin, MD (Las Vegas, NV); nephew, Anthony A. Griffin (Tokyo, Japan); and many cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City, NV.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of James B. Slaughter Jr. to Nathan Adelson Hospice Foundation, 4141 Swenson St., Las Vegas NV 89119. Phone: 702-796-3140; website: http://www.nah.org.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 16, 2019