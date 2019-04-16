Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Cheyenne Mortuary
7400 West Cheyenne Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89129
(702) 464-8480
For more information about
James Slaughter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Palm Cheyenne Mortuary
7400 West Cheyenne Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89129
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
1900 Veterans Memorial Dr.
Boulder City, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Slaughter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James B. Slaughter Jr.


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James B. Slaughter Jr. Obituary
James B. Slaughter Jr., age 71, a resident of Las Vegas, NV, for 5 years, passed away at Royal Springs Health Care and Rehab Facility on April 4, 2019.
He was born April 2, 1948. in Gadsden, AL, to James Bride Slaughter Sr. and Annie Mae (Tinker) Slaughter. He spent his formative years in Gadsden, AL. He completed Carver High School in 1966 and attended Howard University for two years. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served two tours in Viet Nam. After his honorable discharge from the service, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Atlanta, GA, and then returned to his hometown of Gadsden, where he worked for Keystone Foods until he retired. He was widowed in December of 2013 and relocated to Las Vegas, NV, in April 2014 to be near his sister, Margaret, and the Las Vegas Veterans Health Care Center because of his chronic medical problems.
He is survived by his son, Michael R. Slaughter (Gadsden, AL); his sister, Margaret A. Griffin, MD; brother-in law, Ronald A. Griffin, MD (Las Vegas, NV); nephew, Anthony A. Griffin (Tokyo, Japan); and many cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City, NV.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of James B. Slaughter Jr. to Nathan Adelson Hospice Foundation, 4141 Swenson St., Las Vegas NV 89119. Phone: 702-796-3140; website: http://www.nah.org.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now