Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
(256) 593-4994
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
James Bearden Obituary
James "Doug" Bearden, 77, of Boaz, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at his home.
His funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Bethsaida Cemetery with Etowah Memorial Chapel directing. The Rev. Mike Johnson will officiate. Pallbearers will be his grandsons and members from his church.
Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. before the service.
Mr. Bearden is survived by his wife, Nancy Bearden; daughters, Kelly Kegley, Laurie Galloway and Kimberly Dilbeck; son, Chip Bearden (Christy); grandchildren, Morgan and Bobby Henry, Haley Lee, Matthew and Corey Bearden, John and Daniel Kegley and Brian Flynn; great grandchildren, Jude and Beckham Henry and a host of other great grandchildren, step-brother, Dan Woods (Glenda), step-sister, Dorothy Baker and special friend, Terry Thornton.
He is preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Pauline and Johnny Woods; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Hattie and Pete Thompson.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 6, 2019
