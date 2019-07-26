Home

Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cherry Street Baptist Church
520 Cleveland Ave
Attalla, AL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Cherry Street Baptist Church
520 Cleveland Ave
Attalla, AL
View Map
James "Craig" Brown


1949 - 2019
James "Craig" Brown Obituary
Ret. Colonel James "Craig" Brown, 69, of Lorton, Virginia, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous decade-long battle with LFT Dementia. Craig was born September 1949 to John and Gloria (Mackey) Brown from Attalla, Alabama.
Craig is a 1967 graduate of Etowah High School. After receiving his bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama, Craig was commissioned as an officer in the Air National Guard. He then helped start up, recruit for and later assumed command of the 285th Combat Communications Flight on the island of St. Croix, U.S.V.I. in 1980, where he met his best friend and wife, Lynn Brandt Brown.
Life and memories Craig would tell you about include being avid Alabama football fan, working at Lake Rhea in Attalla when he was a teenager, 20 years in the Virgin Islands, raising children, sailing in the Rolex Regatta, enjoying island cuisine with beloved neighbors and watching the sun set in the ocean from his backyard.
Craig loved his country and serving in the Air National Guard. In 1994, he graduated from U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks in Pennsylvania. He retired a full Colonel from the National Guard Bureau in Washington, D.C., as the Chief, C4 Support Division in 2006 after 39 years of service. Afterwards, Craig was the Senior information Technology Management Advisor for the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Terrorist Screening Center.
Craig is survived by his loving wife Lynn of Lorton, VA; his daughter, Karie Brandt Lindemann of Occoquon, VA; and his son, John "Clint" Brown of Pueblo West, CO; son-in-law, Greg Lindemann of Occoquon, VA; his five treasured grandchildren, Nick Lindemann, Nathan Lindemann, Jason Brown, Jared Brown and Kaylee Brown; brother, John Wayne "Butch" (Brenda) Brown of Attalla; sisters, Denise (Rainey) Scott of Brandon, MS, and Suzanne (Scott) Hite of Cartersville, GA; brother-in-law, Mark (Tatiana) Davis of Fort Lauderdale, FL; numerous loving aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Craig was preceded in death by his oldest son, Jason Craig Brown; his parents and grandparents.
The family has honored Craig's wishes, and at his insistence, his body was donated to Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., for research, at the conclusion of which, his body shall be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.
A Celebration of Craig's life to be conducted by Rev. Larry Garrard will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Cherry Street Baptist Church, 520 Cleveland Ave., Attalla, AL 35954.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 26, 2019
