Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Crestwood Funeral Home for James C. Cornelius (JC), age 85, who passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Brother Frank Haney and Brother William Cain will officiate. Burial will follow at Holly Pond Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mr. Cornelius was a member of Asberry Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Al.
He is preceded in death by his son, Michael Allen Cornelius; and his grandson, James Blake Cornelius.
Mr. Cornelius is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Barbara; children, Sharon, Tony (Tammy) Cornelius, and Kelly (Lynn) Townsel; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Eddie James (Nita), James Edward (Barbara); and sister: Betty Harris.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Vinyard, Luke Lindsey, Kevin Loyd, Richard Rush, Rick Leigeber, and Hunter Loyd.
Honorary pallbearer will be Jonathan Green.
Special thanks to Davita Dialysis, Dr. Rameshkumar Chellamuthu, Lora Brown, and Southern Care New Beacon Hospice workers Patti, LaBreeska, and Gail.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 30, 2019