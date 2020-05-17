Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Cleveland Gray


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Cleveland Gray Obituary
James Cleveland Gray was born October 16, 1947, in Gadsden, Alabama, to the union of the late Cleveland and Corine Kimble Gray Sr.
He departed this earthly life on May 7, 2020, at the age of 72.
He is survived by his brothers, Cleveland Gray Jr. and David Gray, both of Gadsden; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Cremation Service provided by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -