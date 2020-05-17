|
James Cleveland Gray was born October 16, 1947, in Gadsden, Alabama, to the union of the late Cleveland and Corine Kimble Gray Sr.
He departed this earthly life on May 7, 2020, at the age of 72.
He is survived by his brothers, Cleveland Gray Jr. and David Gray, both of Gadsden; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Cremation Service provided by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 17, 2020