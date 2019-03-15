Home

Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Grove Baptist Church
Cedar Bluff, AL
View Map
James "JT" Covington Sr.


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James "JT" Covington Sr. Obituary
Celebration of Life Service for James "JT" Covington, Sr. is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Cedar Bluff, AL. Pastor Cedric Williams officiating. Interment following at Weiss Lake Memorial Gardens, Cedar Bluff, AL.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife, Jessema Covington; his children, Laretha (Mike) Lampkin, Prattville, AL, Felicia Covington, Ball Play, AL, Dalana (Lee) Abercrombie, Steele, AL, Rosella (James) Miller, Reginald (Jenn) Jones, James T. Covington, Jr., all of Cedar Bluff, AL; 11 loving grandchildren; brothers, Joe Covington, Cincinnati, OH, Jesse Covington, Rome, GA, Ivory Covington, Centre, AL, Gary (Sharon) Covington, Farril, GA, Leonard Covington, Centre, AL; sisters-in-law, Dale Penn, Stella Moore, both of Cedar Bluff, AL, Bonnie Spivey, Coosa, GA, Zola Johnson, Summerville, GA, Janie Harris, Summerville, GA; brothers-in-law, Johnny Mac (Dore) Moore, Summerville, GA, Felix (Brenda) Moore, Richard (Carol) Moore, both of Cedar Bluff, AL; godson, Gary Moore, Cedar Bluff, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service-Etowah Chapel, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust" www.adams-buggs.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 15, 2019
