Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
3865 US Highway 431 North
Anniston, AL 36206
(256) 820-0024
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
3865 US Highway 431 North
Anniston, AL 36206
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
3865 US Highway 431 North
Anniston, AL 36206
James D. "Jimmy" Tilley


1945 - 2019
James D. "Jimmy" Tilley Obituary
James "Jimmy" D. Tilley, 74, of Alexandria, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather, passed away on October 3, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Cleburne County. The family will receive friends from noon until time of service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Louise Tilley.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Tilley; daughters, Cynthia (James) Wilson and Tonya (Robert) Godsey; grandchildren, LaShaye (Stephen) Johnston, Talya Howard, Matthew (Amber) Wilson, Emily (Matthew) Self and Amelia Godsey; great-grandchildren, Abram, Harlee, Ava, Jude, Ellie-Grey, Lincoln and Owen; his siblings, Burrow (Peggy) Tilley and Sandra (Steve) Lindsey.
James retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. He attended church at Mount Zion Baptist Church.
The Tilley family would like to give a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and healthcare employees at UAB in their treatment and care of Jimmy during his fight with leukemia. We would also like to thank Encompass Hospice for their care.
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.annistonmemorial.com.
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home, "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 5, 2019
