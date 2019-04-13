|
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel for James David Willingham, 69, of Glencoe, who passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. Rev. Thom Harrison and Rev. Kevin Sapp officiating. Interment will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
David was a graduate of Glencoe High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army – Tanker Division. He had over 30 years in auto parts sales. He was a member of North Glencoe Baptist Church, and he also hosted a singles Bible group in Glencoe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh H. and Sarah S. Willingham. Survivors include his son, Derek Willingham; brothers, Hugh (Annette) Willingham, Harold (Dorothy) Willingham; sisters, Sheila Colvin, Mary (Harley) Goble, Connie (John) Hauk; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be his nephews, Greg, Mark, Jeremiah, Noah, Tyler, Brian and Anthony. Honorary pallbearers will be Becky Williams at the V.A. Clinic, North Glencoe Baptist Church, and all family and friends.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Alacare Hospice nurses, and caregivers, Ed Hughes and Susan Hyde.
