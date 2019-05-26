|
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Village Chapel for James Delbert Runyan, 92, Attalla, who died Friday, May 24, 2019. The Revs. Scott Hassell and Jeff Roberson will officiate. Burial will follow in Taylor Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Delbert graduated from Etowah School in 1947. He served with the 33rd Infantry in Panama from 1945-1946. He worked at Alabama Power Company for 37 years, retiring in 1989. Mr. Runyan enjoyed working in his shop building clocks and furniture. He was a member of Walnut Park Community Church. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Lottie Runyan; and wife, Betty Runyan; brothers J.W and Seth Runyan; sisters, Ozell Lee, Jewel Glenn, Lucille Wilda, and Ruby Freeman.
Delbert is survived by his beloved daughter, Sharon Runyan; nieces, Helen Law, Sadie McCauley, Gail Smith, Dee Cappitelli, Joyce Engle; and nephew, Bobby Glenn.
Special thanks to his chosen family, Cameron, Bridgett and Brianna Horsley; sisters-in-law, Judy Shumate and Rita Wildhagen; Drs. Thomas Harper, Gideon Ewing, and Edward Hwang; Kindred Home Health, especially therapists Jamie and Molly; nurses Jennifer and Christie; Walnut Park Community Church family; Gadsden Regional Dr. White and Dr. Carpenter; nurses Scott, Carlos, Cody, Deb, Donna and Diane of the MICU; anyone who said a prayer, gave a ride to an appointment, sent food, called or sent a card.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of the service Monday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 26, 2019