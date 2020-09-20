James Douglas Martin Jr. passed away at his home September 16, 2020, after a long, quietly fought battle with cancer. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will honor his memory in a private service. A memorial service will be held later.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Huddleston Martin; his children, Lindsey Martin Lewis (Sam), Millicent Martin, and James D. Martin III; grandchildren, Lola Lewis and Dylan Lewis; sister, Annette Martin; brother, Richard H. Martin; nieces, Rachel Martin and Patricia Croy.
He was preceded in death by his father, James D. Martin.
Doug was born November 14, 1960, and grew up in Gadsden. He attended Westminster Christian School, where he played football. He remained an avid sports fan all his life. He enjoyed the outdoors. He and a friend once went on a 100-mile horseback journey. He liked hunting and later became a collector of hunting memorabilia. After high school, he served four years in the United States Navy before attending the University of Alabama in Huntsville, where he received an engineering degree. He remained in Huntsville and worked for Teledyne Brown Engineering. While there, he helped to develop some of the necessary equipment carried into space by the astronauts. After his retirement, he returned to Gadsden and worked for several companies in Birmingham and Oxford. Doug was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Gadsden, where he served as an usher.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church or charity of your choice
.