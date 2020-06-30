Or Copy this URL to Share

James Douglas Williams, 53, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

He is survived by his son, Brandon Williams; brother-in-law, Talmadge Iverson; niece, Aleana Iverson; and stepsister, Sherry Buckner.

Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge. A small private memorial will be held at a later date.

