James Douglas Williams, 53, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
He is survived by his son, Brandon Williams; brother-in-law, Talmadge Iverson; niece, Aleana Iverson; and stepsister, Sherry Buckner.
Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge. A small private memorial will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his son, Brandon Williams; brother-in-law, Talmadge Iverson; niece, Aleana Iverson; and stepsister, Sherry Buckner.
Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge. A small private memorial will be held at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 30, 2020.