Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Crestwood Chapel for Mr. James Dudley "JD" Feazell, 65, who died Sunday, March 8, 2020. Reverends Jason Ellen and John Oliver will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
JD will be remembered as a loving family man, avid hunter, fisherman, Braves baseball and Alabama Football fan, for having a giving heart, and one who would do anything for anybody. He was a longtime member of The Church at Wills Creek. JD was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by parents, Howard and Virginia Feazell; brother, Rennie Feazell; and sister, Gail Feazell.
He is survived by wife of 40 years, Janet; son, Josh (Ashley) Feazell; daughters, Allison Feazell and Becca Feazell; grandchildren, Ella Kate, Walker and Wyatt Feazell; mother-in-law, Marguerite King; brothers- and sisters-in-law, David and Rita King, Cynthia Finley, Lynne Hare; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Honorary Pallbearers are R&S Hunting Club and Southern Bass Anglers.
Special thanks to Encompass Home Health and UAB Oncology and Radiation.
Visitation will be from 12:30 until time of service Wednesday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 10, 2020