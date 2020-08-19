1/1
James Edsel Morris
1947 - 2020
James Edsel Morris passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his home with his wife, Carolyn, and son Rodney by his side. He was born on April 29, 1947, in Gadsden, AL, to Grady E. Morris and Mary Nell Morris. He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Ricky; and his parents. His survivors include his wife, Carolyn; oldest son, Rodney (Heather); granddaughter, Hadley; brother, Larry (Vanessa); sister-in-law, Dale Meisner, Reida Weston (Randy); along with a host of nieces and nephews.
In James's early days, he worked for Chadwell Electric, Chicago Bridge, and was an engineer at Seaboard Coastline Railroad. Then in 1970, he started a business with his dad and his brother, Larry, that was Morris Excavating. Later, the business became Creative Pools/Contractor, which is still in business today, owned by his son, Rodney. James was president of the swimming pool association for two years. He worked with Jr. Achievement with the young people. James served in the Marine Corps Reserve for six years from 1968 to 1973.
He was a loving husband and dad, always putting his family before himself – a soft-spoken man that people were drawn to. He was a person who would help solve problems with anyone who would ask him. He was a true southern gentleman who had a very soft side to him. James was a Christian and always went the way the Lord led him. He loved the outdoors. He loved being in the woods hunting or on the river fishing. Anyone who knew him loved him. He will be missed by us all, his family, tremendously.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. August 20, 2020, in the Chapel at Jefferson Memorial in Trussville. A visitation will begin two hours prior to the service.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Jefferson Memorial Trussville
AUG
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jefferson Memorial Trussville
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Memorial Trussville
1591 Gadsden Highway
Birmingham, AL 35235
(205) 655-2546
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
A great man that will be missed by all! I was blessed that I was able to meet Mr. Morris in this life. "May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand."
Dominic J Medici
Friend
