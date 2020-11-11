1/1
James Edward Brothers
James Edward Brothers
Gallant - James Edward Brothers, 92, of Gallant, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. Born on August 14, 1928, he was the son of the late John Edmund and Pearl Brothers. Besides his parents, his sisters; Floy Brothers, Ruby Brothers, Betty Brothers and Ann Cunningham also preceded him in death.
James graduated from Etowah High School in 1946 and was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Korean War where he flew medical transport planes and had the privilege of transporting the peace papers to end the Korean War. He retired from American Airlines after 35 years service. He was a member of Gallant Baptist Church.
James is survived by his beloved wife, Hazel Lee Brothers to whom he was married for over 56 years daughters, Laura Eady, Jennifer Brothers, Rachel Tripp and Amy Gates; 7 grandchildren, Jacob Eady, Ryan Tripp, Jillian Tripp, Megan Tripp, Sara Tripp, Samantha Gates and Casey Gates,
A celebration of life service will be held Friday, November 13 at Gallant First Baptist Church at 2:00 pm.
Morgan Funeral Chapel will be directing the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, Bethlehem Baptist Church, Gallant or to the charity of your choice.

Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
