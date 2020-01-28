Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Crestwood Cemetery
James Edward "Robbie" Roberson


1932 - 2020
James Edward "Robbie" Roberson Obituary
James Edward "Robbie" Roberson, 87, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Robbie was born in Gadsden on December 23, 1932. He was a graduate of Gadsden High School, Class of 1950. He joined the U.S. Air Force at age 17 and served four years; one year, 1951-1952, he was in Korea. Robbie worked for Republic Steel, LTV, and Gulf State Steel for 43 years. He was a member of Local 2176 United Steelworkers of America, serving in four different positions; the last six years as President. He was also the President of the Northeast Alabama Labor Council, served as District Vice President of Alabama AFL-CIO, and attended 12 Constitutional Conventions of the United Steelworkers of America. Robbie served on three committees in the city of Gadsden: Board of Commissioners of the Gadsden Housing Authority 1997-2007, Industrial Development Board of Etowah County, and City of Gadsden Industrial Development Board. He was honored to receive the 1996 Spirit of Citizenship Award. Robbie was a member of VFW Post 8600 for 55 years. He was a member of New Faith Community Church and had most recently attended Carnes Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Alma Hendricks Roberson; parents, John (Ed) Roberson and Lillie Bishop Roberson; sister, Margaret Sue Roberson Ozment; brother, Johnny A. Roberson; sister-in-law, Diane Dupree Roberson; brother-in-law, Billy Ozment; sons, Mark Alan Roberson, James Paul (J.P.) Roberson; and nephew, Christian (Chris) Roberson.
He is survived by his children, Teresa and John Garrard and David Roberson; grandchildren, Kristi Roberson Nettles, Rachel Roberson Clegg and Zack Roberson; great-grandchildren, Thomas Clegg, Abbagail Clegg, Gracie Nettles, Aubrey Ella Roberson; sister and her husband, Linda and Don Hollrah; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Special thanks to all his caregivers, including Nan Boyd, Sarah Vance, Pam Thomas, Barbara Dickens, Sue Yarborough.
A visitation for Robbie will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home, followed by graveside service at Crestwood Cemetery at 1 p.m. Rev. Bill Abbot will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Roberson family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 28, 2020
