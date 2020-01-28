|
James Edward "Robbie" Roberson, 87, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Robbie was born in Gadsden on December 23, 1932. He was a graduate of Gadsden High School, Class of 1950. He joined the U.S. Air Force at age 17 and served four years; one year, 1951-1952, he was in Korea. Robbie worked for Republic Steel, LTV, and Gulf State Steel for 43 years. He was a member of Local 2176 United Steelworkers of America, serving in four different positions; the last six years as President. He was also the President of the Northeast Alabama Labor Council, served as District Vice President of Alabama AFL-CIO, and attended 12 Constitutional Conventions of the United Steelworkers of America. Robbie served on three committees in the city of Gadsden: Board of Commissioners of the Gadsden Housing Authority 1997-2007, Industrial Development Board of Etowah County, and City of Gadsden Industrial Development Board. He was honored to receive the 1996 Spirit of Citizenship Award. Robbie was a member of VFW Post 8600 for 55 years. He was a member of New Faith Community Church and had most recently attended Carnes Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Alma Hendricks Roberson; parents, John (Ed) Roberson and Lillie Bishop Roberson; sister, Margaret Sue Roberson Ozment; brother, Johnny A. Roberson; sister-in-law, Diane Dupree Roberson; brother-in-law, Billy Ozment; sons, Mark Alan Roberson, James Paul (J.P.) Roberson; and nephew, Christian (Chris) Roberson.
He is survived by his children, Teresa and John Garrard and David Roberson; grandchildren, Kristi Roberson Nettles, Rachel Roberson Clegg and Zack Roberson; great-grandchildren, Thomas Clegg, Abbagail Clegg, Gracie Nettles, Aubrey Ella Roberson; sister and her husband, Linda and Don Hollrah; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Special thanks to all his caregivers, including Nan Boyd, Sarah Vance, Pam Thomas, Barbara Dickens, Sue Yarborough.
A visitation for Robbie will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home, followed by graveside service at Crestwood Cemetery at 1 p.m. Rev. Bill Abbot will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 28, 2020