In loving memory of James Elijah (Lige) Lowe, who left this Earth to go to Heaven on May 14, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy, whom he married June 30, 1992. They were married 28 years, and were devoted to one another in love. He is also survived by daughter, Paige, whom he loved with all of his heart; mother, Vera Lowe, who loved him very dearly; sisters, Brenda (Randy) Yates, Janie Lowe and Patty Lowe; many nieces and nephews; and in-laws, J.R. and Eloise Studdard, who were like parents to him.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Lowe; and sister, Sheila Ann (Lowe) Martin.
A memorial service for Lige will be held at a later date. It is with sadness that we had to let him go, but with love in our hearts that will be forever.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 16, 2020