James Elkin Mathews went home to Heaven on May 21, 2019. Jim was born in Troy, Alabama on Dec. 27, 1928, and lived his life in Montgomery and Gadsden.
Jim is survived by his daughters Janet (Tommy) Matthews, JoAnn (David) Mathews, and Barbara Hill, his grandchildren, Erinn (Graham) Townsend, Megan (Taylor) Sherrell, Chandler Mathews, and Melissa (Ben) Whorton, and his brother Weldon (Mary Beth) Mathews. His grandchildren loved and cherished their gentle Papa, who would do anything for them. He joined his wife, Libby, his grandson, Scott Hill, and his granddaughter, Kendall Mathews in Heaven.
Jim's business ventures spanned decades. They included shoe merchandising in Montgomery and later in Gadsden with the shoe department in Ike Saks and Hollywood Shop. During later years he established Jim Mathews Realty in Gadsden.
Jim had a career in the military beginning in 1948 with Alabama National Guard and continuing with active duty in the Korean War. He resumed his service in the Alabama National Guard and Army Reserve with the rank of colonel at his retirement.
Jim was to be involved in his community. He served as President of the Downtown Action Council, President of the Gadsden Food Bank, President of the Etowah Baptist Association, member of the National Guard Association, the Hope Board, and faithful deliverer of Manna meals in the community. Jim spent over 50 years as a member of Downtown Civitan Club serving two terms as president.
But his life's work was to serve the Lord and he did it abundantly. He was a faithful member of MeadowBrook Baptist Church where, over the years, he served as Deacon, teacher, treasurer and president of the Baptist Men. His walk on Earth was joyful as he served in all the ways God presented opportunities. All who knew Jim will miss his sweet smile and his firm handshake.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice – Denise, Kim, Nicole and caregivers Jane Clayton, Brenda Patterson, Peggy Reeves and Margie Hamby.
The family will receive friends 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday at Collier-Butler Funeral Home with a 3:30 p.m. service to follow to celebrate his life. Burial will follow at Williams Southside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to MeadowBrook Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 22, 2019