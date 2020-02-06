|
Graveside service for Mr. James Glenn Taylor, 83, of Gallant, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Red Hill Cemetery with Pastor Jeremy Jones officiating the service. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Mr. Taylor passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bonard and Norah Taylor.
Left to cherish his memories are his brother, Arlin (Novice) Taylor; nephews, Lane (Lori) Taylor, Corey (Amy) Taylor; nieces, Cathy (Greg) Kell, Dana (Joey) Kleinclas; great-nephews, Zack, Cody, AJ and Ty.
Mr. Taylor was a member of Ivalee Baptist Church. He was retired from Goldkist after 27 years in maintenance.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 6, 2020