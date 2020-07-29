1/
James H. King
1931 - 2020
James H. King, born 5-30-31, was born and raised in Albertville, AL. He joined the Army in January 1949 and served in the Korean War as a Corporal of the 1st Cavalry until his honorable discharge in June 1952. He was 20 when he and Maverine got married in October 1951 in Iuka, MS. They were married for 61 years until her death in 2012. He retired from Goodyear in 1977.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maverine Martin King; son, Michael Hoyt King; father, Rollie Preston King; mother, Annie Lou King; and brother, Frank King.
He is survived by his daughter, Cathy (Ricky) Phillips; sisters, Judy Woodard and Nell Belue; three grandsons, Jack Mitchell III, Jonathan Mitchell, Joshua Mitchell; five great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild, along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with military honors.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
