James Harry Bryan III, 71, of Centre, passed away Saturday, August 17 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 24 at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Max Payton, Henry Bryan and Rev. Melvyn Salter officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Mr. Bryan was a native of Henderson, NC, the son of the late James Harry II and Kitty Bryan. He was a volunteer tax preparer for RSVP in Cherokee and Etowah counties. While serving in the U.S. Army, he became a wounded Vietnam Veteran and received the Purple Heart, Silver Star and many other medals for his services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to
