Home

POWERED BY

Services
PERRY FUNERAL HOME, INC
1611 East Bypass
Centre, AL 35960
(256) 927-3222
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
PERRY FUNERAL HOME, INC
1611 East Bypass
Centre, AL 35960
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Harry Bryan III


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Harry Bryan III Obituary
James Harry Bryan III, 71, of Centre, passed away Saturday, August 17 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 24 at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Max Payton, Henry Bryan and Rev. Melvyn Salter officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Mr. Bryan was a native of Henderson, NC, the son of the late James Harry II and Kitty Bryan. He was a volunteer tax preparer for RSVP in Cherokee and Etowah counties. While serving in the U.S. Army, he became a wounded Vietnam Veteran and received the Purple Heart, Silver Star and many other medals for his services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Perry Funeral Home directing.
www.perryfuneral.net
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now