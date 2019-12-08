|
Funeral services for James "Jimmy" Merlin Wimpee, 81, of Rainbow city, will be at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday at Collier-Butler from 6 to 8 p.m. Pastor David Wimpee will officiate the service. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Jimmy was a US Army veteran. After his service, he worked at Armco Steel for 12 years in Houston, Texas. He moved home to paint with his brothers until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ruth Wimpee; siblings, M.R. Wimpee, Milton Wimpee, Elouise Watson, Mary Free, Ernest Wimpee, Raymond Wimpee, and Eddie Wimpee.
Jimmy is survived by his children, Kim Wimpee Hendrix, James Charles "Charlie" Wimpee (Nicole), Ashley Wimpee Kurdziel (Andrew); brother, Arthur Wayne "Ott" Wimpee; grandchildren, Dustin Mayo (Jennifer), Scoti Mayo; great-grandchildren, Christian Taylor, Canaan Mayo, Cohen Mayo, Nora Kirby; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be members of the family.
A special thanks to Kindred Hospice, Huntsville Hospital, and Huntsville Hospital Hospice.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 8, 2019