Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Rainbow Memorial Gardens
James Joseph "Mickey" Mack Obituary
Mr. James Joseph "Mickey" Mack passed away on October 21, 2019, at the age of 78.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 23 at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Graveside service with military honors to follow at 2 p.m. at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Mack served his country in the United States Army and Air Force, retiring from the latter as a senior master sergeant after almost four decades of service. In addition to his service in the military, Mickey also devoted much of his time to mission work. Alongside his beloved wife, Barbara, they worked with their Christian family to better the lives of children around the world.
Those preceding him in passing include his parents, Joseph and Minnie Mack; and son, Rodney.
Mickey leaves behind a host of beloved friends and family members to cherish his spirit of service, his love of family and his abundant wit and humor.
Family and friends will have the honor of serving as pallbearers.
Pastor Dee Dowdy will officiate the service.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 23, 2019
