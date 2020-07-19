James Keith Brown peacefully went home Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born January 20, 1963, with Spina Bifida, Keith was given 3-5 years to live. He endured 18 surgeries by age 3 and never succumbed to paralysis or disability. Keith was the poster child for March of Dimes and did not let his condition define or limit him.
Keith graduated Southside High School in 1982, attended Gadsden Business College, and was employed by Keystone Foods.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Ferrell and Nina Brown; and his rescue sidekick, Lady.
He is survived by his sister, Deborah (Bobby) Hammond and children; brother, Todd (Christi) Brown; aunts, Kathryn Myers, Patsy Miller and their families; and chosen sister, Lori Gibbs.
Keith loved bird watching, outdoor photography, Alabama football with deck friends, traveling with family, his Keystone crew and anyone who cooked for him. If he did not like something, the feedback was, "Well, it's different." That's all you got. We appreciate everyone who loved and laughed with Keith, especially his Keystone family and neighbors, Bambi and Mike.
A private graveside was held at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. To honor Keith and join his ongoing support for those organizations that saved him, we humbly request memorials to Spina Bifida Alabama (P.O. Box 35, Gadsden, AL 35902 or www.sbaofal.org
) or March of Dimes Alabama (3500 Blue Lake Drive, Suite 198, Birmingham, AL 35243).