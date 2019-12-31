|
|
Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for James L. (Jimmy) Smith of Gallant. Jimmy was born on August 3, 1944, in Gadsden, AL, and departed this world on December 28, 2019, at the age of 75 surrounded by his family. He was raised in the Greasy Cove area of Gallant and lived there his entire life. He was a member of Gallant First Baptist Church, and former church ministers Bro. Tom Brown and Bro. Laney Boman will officiate the service. Jimmy will be laid to rest in the Union Hill Church of the Nazarene Cemetery on Straight Mountain in Blount County.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Frank and Viola Gilliland Smith; sister, Verolean (Vicki) Kirksey; brothers, J.C. and R.L. Smith; and his in-laws, Lawrence (Pop) and Marie Washburn. He was also preceded in death by his longtime canine companion, Katie, who died earlier this year.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Judy Smith; son, Greg Smith; daughter, Patti Johnson (Rodney Wise); grandchildren, Seth Johnson, BreAnna Johnson (Daniel Sturdivant) and Torey Smith (Laney Boman).
Jimmy was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who always put his family first and foremost. He was a mechanic by trade and was employed throughout the years by Tommy Thomas Chevrolet, the St. Clair County Board of Education and later retired as the transportation supervisor for the St. Clair County Corrections Facility in Odenville, AL. After retirement, he was the owner/operator of Smith and Sons Automotive and Gallant Grocery Store. He was a man who liked to be busy and always worked hard at whatever he attempted. Jimmy was a doting grandfather who always took the time to build Seth animal pens when he was younger, and help BreAnna and Torey drag race every possible weekend. He made sure to attend any and every sporting event the grandkids participated in and was their biggest fan. He was also an avid Alabama football and softball fan.
Jimmy was a member of the Gallant Volunteer Fire Department for almost 30 years and served as the Chief from 2008-2016. As Chief, he was instrumental in growing the department from one station with four trucks to two new stations with a fleet of trucks and a storm shelter. He loved his work in the fire department and enjoyed seeking funding for the Gallant Community. He served for several years as a volunteer for Whitney Junction Volunteer Fire Department as well. Jimmy further served on the Alabama Forestry Committee. He truly had a servant's heart and would help anyone who needed assistance.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local volunteer fire department in Jimmy's memory.
Pallbearers will be Tim Cole, Scott Johnson, Roger Peace, Jack Pendergraft, Stu Williams and Rodney Wise. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gallant and Whitney Junction Volunteer firemen. The Etowah Volunteer Fire Association Honor Guard will be in attendance to watch over former Chief Smith during the visitation hours.
Special thanks to home health nurse Tammy Moore, physical therapist assistant Kayla Bailey and physical therapist Joanie Atwell for their love of our father. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Maria Johnson for the years of care that extended dad's life and gave us additional time to love him.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 31, 2019