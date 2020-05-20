|
Graveside funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Crestwood Cemetery for James L. Sprayberry, 92, of Gadsden, who passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. Allen Hudson will officiate. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
James loved the Lord and never met a stranger. He would talk to anybody and was always involved in any church activities. He served as a deacon and was a longtime member of Dwight Baptist Church, visiting the sick and elderly. He was a hard worker and retired from Goodyear, where he truly loved his job. He loved yard work and it showed. He had a sweet spirit and was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend to all and will be dearly missed.
Mr. Sprayberry was preceded in death by his wife, Faye; parents, James "Jim" and Bessie; sisters, Pauline Gulledge, Irene Lanning; and brother, Ray Sprayberry.
He is survived by his son, Terry (Sheila) Sprayberry; and daughters, Linda (Charlie) Simonton, Susan (Tim) Grimes and Kathryn (Virgil) Winslett; grandchildren, Christy Linginfelter, Angeila Scarborough, and Gina Lockridge, Jeffrey Simonton, James Grimes, Laura O'Hara, Rachel Grimes, Allie and Jon-Evan Winslett; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Nell Hooks; brother, Eddie (Nadine) Sprayberry; sister-in-law, Betty Sprayberry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to caregiver Sheryl Post.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 20, 2020