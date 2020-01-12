|
Rejoice in the journey to heaven for Mr. James Lamar Ragsdale, 79, of Rainbow City, who gained his heavenly wings Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Collier-Butler Chapel. The family will receive friends from 9 until 11 a.m. Revs. Rodney Prickett and Roy Cordle will officiate. Burial will be in Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Mr. James Ragsdale was a member of Riddles Bend Baptist Church. James was a 1959 graduate of Gaston High School, where he was a member of the 1958 football team, the first team fielded by the school since 1932. James retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company with over 35 years service. He was a veteran of the United States Army in Korea.
As a young child, James learned the art of gardening and woodworking from his father and grandfather; these became some of his great passions in life. He loved shaping the lives of young boys through coaching youth baseball. He was a fan of Bluegrass music and playing the guitar, banjo, harmonica, and mandolin.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Sue Ragsdale; parents, Robert F and Esther S Ragsdale; grandson, Ethan Cade Harcrow; brothers, Gerald, Kenneth and Wayne Ragsdale.
He is survived by his loving children: daughter, Tammy Ragsdale Stephens (Gary); son, James Barry Ragsdale; grandson, Dakota Grayson Harcrow; sisters, Loretta Ragsdale, Alona Gobble (Bob) and Anne Lipscomb (Charles); brothers, Noel, Tommy and Larry Ragsdale (Jennifer).
Pallbearers will be Wayne Gobble, Chad Lipscomb, Chris Ragsdale, Wally Ragsdale, Kenneth Payne, and Rodney Peterson.
Special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice. We would like to express an extra thank you to our friend and caregiver, Bill Phipps.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to , michaeljfox.org.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 12, 2020