Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL
James (Jimmy) Lane Carter, Sr., age 78, of Rainbow City went to meet his Savior on March 20, 2019. Visitation for friends will be at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Pastor Rodney Prickett officiating and special speaker, Ralph Lyles. Burial at Crestwood Cemetery.
James was a retired sheet metal worker. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and trips to the beach. His greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Martha Carter; sons, Michael and James L. Carter, Jr.; parents, Fred and Anne Carter. James is survived by his daughters, Donna (Larry) Cartee, Lisa (Todd) Lyles, Debbie Carter; grandchildren, Jason, Ryan (Crystal), Kevan Carter, Carter Dingler, Matt Carter, Kate (Eathan) Heard, Shelby, Peyton, Curtis Lyles, Aaron Cartee; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Caraline, Sadie Carter, Ellie Heard; devoted brother, Fred E. "Gene" (Marcella) Carter and a host of loving family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be the grandsons.
The family would like to thank Dr. Webb Sledge, Ginger Brown, CRN, Amedisys Home Healthcare, and Kindred Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
