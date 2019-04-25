|
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Collier-Butler Chapel for James Lee "Freck" Williams, 69, of Gadsden, who passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Bro. Willis Kelly, Bro. Rick Willis and Bro. Thomas Winborn will officiate. Interment will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Freck was a 1967 graduate of Emma Sansom High School. He attended Jacksonville State University, where he played baseball under Coach Rudy Abbott. He was a member of 12th Street Baptist Church. He retired after many years of working as an Independent Insurance Agent and business owner. He enjoyed time spent on the golf course and being surrounded by his girls. He cherished Southern Gospel music and listening to his girls sing. Freck had a huge heart and desire to help others. He loved to laugh and make others laugh, always having a funny story or joke to tell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Clifford and Dell Ray Williams; mother and father-in-law, James A. and Billie Jean Lay; nephew, Cody Eugene Walker; and special cousin, Ted Williams.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanie Sue Lay Williams; daughters, Jennifer (Craig) Robinson, Jana (Chad) Brewer, Julie (Dustin) Tucker; grandchildren, Tanner and Reid Robinson, Alex and Jorja Brewer, William Tucker; sister-in-law, Patty (Steve) Mayne; nephews, Lashawn (Brittany) Walker, Andy (Heather) Walker; special cousins, Frank (Nora) Duckett, Nancy (Bobby) Mizell; chosen family members, Billy and Yolanda LaCount, Brandon and J'Lynn; and Benny and Katie Simpson, Melanie, Scott, and Heath; and numerous cousins and family members.
Pallbearers will be Craig Edge, Frank Duckett, Jim Stackhouse, Benny Simpson, Randy Jones, Gary Watkins, Mike Wofford, Jimmy Hicks, sons-in-law and grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Mayne, Lashawn Walker, Andy Walker, Bill Royal, Jeff Stephens and Freck's Sunday School Class.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 25, 2019