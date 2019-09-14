Home

Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
James Madison Starling Jr.


1930 - 2019
James Madison Starling Jr. Obituary
James Madison Starling Jr., 89, of Attalla, passed away September 12, 2019. Funeral Service with military honors will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 15 at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Bro. Bob Hudley and Deborah Moon officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A private burial will be at Aurora Cemetery.
James was a member of Siberton Baptist Church. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. James worked for the United States Postal Service in Birmingham for 33 years. He was also very active in the Attalla Senior Citizens group.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Orena Starling; sisters, Virginia Cook, Joyce McKenzie; brothers, Johnny Starling, Roy Donald Starling; and stepdaughter, Judy Smith.
James is survived by his sisters, Faye (Martin) Rutledge, Gail (Donald) Brooks, Vickie (Bill) McElroy; sister-in-law, Barbara Starling; stepsons, Richard (Jannie) Smith, Donnie (Kathy) Smith, Jerry (Nancy) Smith, Bobby Smith; and a host of many other special family members.
Pallbearers will be nephews.
Special thanks to Marie Cook, Shirley Cox, and Amedisys Hospice, especially Hannah, Brooke and Bro. Bob Hudley.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 14, 2019
