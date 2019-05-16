|
James Michael Kampfer, age 79, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home, and the funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Rainbow Presbyterian Church. Pastor Dick Cain will officiate. Burial will be at Crestwood Memorial Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
James (Jim) Michael Kampfer was born on June 16, 1939, in Canton, Ohio. He was the first son of James Albert Kampfer and Mary Edwards Kampfer. He attended McKinley High School in Canton, OH, and then received his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering at Case Western Reserve University. Jim worked most of his professional life as a rubber compounder for Goodyear Tire Company, which brought him to Gadsden, AL, in 1969.
Jim leaves behind a wife of 52 years, Mary Ann Tittl Kampfer; and three children, Cheryl Kampfer Glovsky, Miriam Kampfer Easton and James Michael Kampfer II. He is also survived by his brother, John Gary Kampfer. Jim was loved and adored by his seven grandchildren: Anna Sage Easton, Nicholas Andrew Glovsky, William Christopher Glovsky, Evalyn Claire Easton, Greyson Ann Kampfer, James Michael Kampfer III ("Trey") and Mason Robert Kampfer. Jim was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and grandparent until his last day.
Jim was passionately committed to many service organizations, including the Alabama Republican Committee, Gideons International, the Lions Club and The Way of the Cross. He was also a faithful congregant at Rainbow Presbyterian Church. When not serving his community and church, Jim enjoyed traveling, collecting coins and playing the stock market. He was proud to have visited all 50 states and most all of the world continents. Jim embraced every adventure, including a hot air balloon ride on his 70th birthday and missions trip with his church to Tanzania. Jim had a giving heart, a contagious smile and an infectious laugh that will be missed by all who knew him.
Serving as pallbearers are James Michael Kampfer II, John Robert Easton, Alexander Seth Glovsky, Nicholas Andrew Glovsky, William Christopher Glovsky and James Michael Kampfer III "Trey."
In lieu of flowers, contributions in James' memory may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251; Lions Club International, C/O Kevin Phillips, P.O. Box 643, Gadsden, AL 35902; Rainbow Presbyterian Church, 3220 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, AL 35906; and Way of The Cross, 101 N. 24th St., Gadsden, AL 35904.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 16, 2019