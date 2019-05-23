Home

James O. Cooper Obituary
James O. Cooper, 56, of Gadsden, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Arrangements are under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
James is preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Miller Cooper; grandparents, George and Mary Cooper Sr., Rufus Hayes and Thelma Hayes.
Survivors include his parents, Gary L. Cooper and Mary Carolyn Cooper and sisters, Julie Gunnels and Judy Cooper.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made in James's memory to North Gadsden Church of God.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.collier-butler.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 23, 2019
