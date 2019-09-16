|
James Philip Crawford, born October 20, 1963, in Gadsden, AL. His age at time of death was 55, and he died at Emory St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta, GA. He spent most of his life in Centre, AL and resided in Attalla, AL.
Philip was preceded in death by his father, James William Crawford, and his mother, JoAnn Phillips Crawford.
He is survived by his sister, Keely Crawford Boozer (Ted); his nieces, Jodi Kayann, Emme Jamison, Avree Jules Boozer; several aunts, uncles and cousins and so many dear friends.
Philip was a very active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who faithfully performed his assignments. He was actively involved in family history research of his family and attending the temple, where he made many enduring friendships.
He was also an active associate member of the Marine Corps League, where he was presented the distinguished award as Associate Member in the McLaughlin Detachment.
Philip worked in the Toys for Tots program, serving children with Christmas toys in Etowah and Cherokee County. This was his way of giving back to his community for his Social Security benefits he was given for his support.
Philip was a quiet person loved by all who knew him. He loved his country, his family and all his friends. He was brilliant in so many ways and if one ever could not remember a special date, time, place or occasion, all we needed to do is turn to Phillip and he could give us every detail.
Philip was a full tithe payer who loved The Lord. His prayers and talks given in church were very sincere. He lived his faith. And now he has returned to his Father in Heaven to receive all the spiritual blessings he so richly deserves. Philip was loved and appreciated by all who knew him. Philip will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The funeral will be held at Crestwood Memorial Cemetery and Funeral Home in Gadsden on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a graveyard service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 16, 2019