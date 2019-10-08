|
Funeral will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Village Chapel for James Phillip Groover, 61, of Gadsden, who passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. Reverend Don Cason will officiate. Burial will follow at Ivalee Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Phillip was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved his Lord and was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lavanda Groover; brother, Steve Groover; sisters, Deborah Groover and Janice Stancil.
He is survived by his son, Cory Groover; daughter, Lindsey (Andy) Holderreed; grandchildren, Jameson, Jonah, Micah and Jolie; brother, Brian (Julie) Groover; sisters, Dawn Reynolds and Karen Thompson.
Pallbearers will be Cory Groover, Keith Groover, Brian Cranford, Andy Holderreed, Simp Jones and Troy Smiley.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 8, 2019