Home

POWERED BY

Services
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Ivalee Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for James Groover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Phillip Groover

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Phillip Groover Obituary
Funeral will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Village Chapel for James Phillip Groover, 61, of Gadsden, who passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. Reverend Don Cason will officiate. Burial will follow at Ivalee Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Phillip was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved his Lord and was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lavanda Groover; brother, Steve Groover; sisters, Deborah Groover and Janice Stancil.
He is survived by his son, Cory Groover; daughter, Lindsey (Andy) Holderreed; grandchildren, Jameson, Jonah, Micah and Jolie; brother, Brian (Julie) Groover; sisters, Dawn Reynolds and Karen Thompson.
Pallbearers will be Cory Groover, Keith Groover, Brian Cranford, Andy Holderreed, Simp Jones and Troy Smiley.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now