Mark was born October 9, 1961, and passed away peacefully August 16, 2019.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Phillips; children, Shawn (Santana) Steele, Timmy Phillips, Griffin Phillips, Talley (Derrick) Phillips; siblings, Zane (Anita) Phillips, Jill (Steve) Stargel; 9 grandchildren; special nieces and nephews, Meghan and Makinley Alford, Allison (Jody) Ponder, Launa (Tommy) Lancaster, Kyle (Reba) Nance and Wade Dover; great-niece, BrookLynn Ponder; and special lifelong friends, Amy Wilson, Joy Price and Bart Dawson.
Mark was an amazing man with a heart so big that you couldn't fill it. He will be forever missed.
A memorial gathering will be held at Village Chapel on Thursday, August 22, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 20, 2019