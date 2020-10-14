Funeral service for Mr. James "Jimbo" Phipps, 65, of Gadsden, will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Reverend Allen Mancil officiating the service. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of the service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mr. Phipps passed away on October 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Phipps; sister, Billie Lee Phipps; and brother, Glenn Phipps.
Left to cherish his memories are his children, Melanie Phipps (Jon Reeves), Katie Phipps Smith (Jeremy Bradshaw), and James (Elaine) Phipps; grandchildren, Jacob Calhoun, Jessica Calhoun, Kenley Bradshaw, Ashley Jaggers, Hannah Bradshaw, Layla Bradshaw, Ayden Smith, Morgan Phipps, and Kailynn Phipps; mother, Mary Phipps Lewis; brothers, Donald (Sheila) Phipps and Brian (Sheena) Phipps; sister, Joyce Ann Mazzarella; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mr. Phipps was an avid Harley rider and loved to go fishing and travel. He had the biggest heart to anyone he met. He loved his family and especially his grandchildren; he had a very unique relationship with each grandchild.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
