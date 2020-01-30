|
Funeral service for Mr. James Quennon Fowler, 83, of Glencoe will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Brother Josh Hutt and Brother Don Brown officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Fowler passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, James H. and Agnes Fowler; in-laws, Chalmer and Claudia Brown; daughter, Cindy Fowler Pope; sisters, Sybill Rowell, Wilma Davis, Ilene Broadhead, and Julia Smith; brothers, Vernon, Irby, Alvin and Herbert Fowler.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 65 years who he married on Dec. 5, 1954, Wanda Sue Fowler; daughter, Carol Fowler (Davy) Harcrow; son-in-law, Mike Pope; grandchildren, Brandon and Haley Harcrow, Cody and Josh Hutt, Brooke and Robby Davis and Chase and Hannah Pope; great grandchildren, Case and Lainey Kate Harcrow, Brayden, Ridge, and Colt Davis; sisters; Vera Mae Westmoreland (Gerald) and Francis Downer (Dave) and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Fowler was a graduate of Fyffe High School class of 1954. He was a member of North Glencoe Baptist Church for over 41 years and served as a Deacon and chairman of the ushers for many years. He worked as a pipefitter for Local Union # 498 for 40 years, he held many offices including president.
Daddy was many things in his life. He was a coon hunter, rabbit hunter, fisherman and a huge Alabama fan. He was a kind and loving husband, wonderful father, and a doting and ever-present grandfather and great grandfather. He loved his family with his whole heart and did absolutely everything in his power to make sure we all had everything we could want or need. The only thing he loved more than his family, was his Savior. He lived a life that bore the fruit of his love and commitment to his Heavenly Father. It is without a doubt that we know, and we can rejoice in the fact, that he is now with Jesus and receiving the reward he lived his life for. His greatest wish was that others would come to know Jesus and join him one day in Paradise.
Pallbearers will be Chase Pope, Mike Pope, Brandon Harcrow, Robby Davis, Doug Pope, Frank Langley, David Evans, John Evans, Davy Harcrow and Mike Springfield.
We would like to especially thank Comfort Care Hospice Nurses, Ginger Johnson and Mackenzie Hawkins. Caregiver, Monik Macon who held a special place in his heart, and she loved and cared for him like family.
