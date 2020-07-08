Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Village Chapel for James "J.R." Ray Ewing, 76, Gadsden, who died Sunday, July 5, 2020. Brother Joe Nix will officiate. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Ewing was born and raised in Atlanta, GA. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Army from 1962-1968. Afterward, he moved to Alabama, being a longtime resident of Etowah County. For 30 years he serviced and repaired lawn equipment, then in 2017 opened and operated B&J Thrift Store and Mini Storage. He died after a long battle with cancer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clark James and Nelta Mae Ewing; grandparents, Troy and Tilley Ewing and Plez and Sallie Gann.

J.R. is survived by his wife, Becky Ewing; daughter, Lisa (Wayne) Irvin; sons, Joey Ewing, Daniel Ewing and Tracy (Kelly) Watkins; stepson, Keith Sanders; six grandchildren; brothers, John Carter and Danny Ewing; sisters, Darlene Templeton and Eva Mae Smith.

Pallbearers will be Derwin Smith, Jimmy Barron, Tracy Watkins, Danny Ewing, Keith Sanders and Scott Bonds.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday.

