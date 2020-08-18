1/1
James Raymond Warren
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Village Chapel for James Raymond Warren, 78, of Attalla, who died Saturday, August 15, 2020. Sister Teresa Chapman will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond worked for 43 years as a salesman for Merita and Millbrook Bread. He was the owner and operator of B&J Western Supply and Warren Excavating, and he also traded livestock and worked as a farrier.
Raymond was a kind and generous man with a heart of gold who was always willing to help someone less fortunate than him. He was strong, dedicated and determined in both mind and heart. He loved tending to his cows and horses with his wife, and spending time with his grandchildren and the family he loved so dearly. Enjoyed hobbies included fishing, hunting, working on his land, and being at the lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Esther Warren; brothers, Horace and Timothy Warren; and grandson, Charles Holliday.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 60 years, Priscilla Warren; son, James (Vicki) Warren; daughter, Becky (Mark) Romine; grandchildren, Jennie (Bo) Black, Mary Jayne Thacker, Hollie (Lee) Cooper, Kaitlyn (Shey) Ragan, Robert and Trent Romine, and Markus Robinson; great-grandchildren, Grant Morgan, Trey Black, Serenity and Charlee Cooper, Addie Warren, and Clay James Ragan; and a host of loved nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Shey Ragan, Lee Cooper, Bo Black, Jamison Wadley, Jason Robinson and Warren Lee.
Special thanks to Encompass Hospice: Bridgett, Fred, Jinell, Lori, and Christain Brooks.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
AUG
18
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
