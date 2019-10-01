|
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Village Chapel for James "Ricky" Carroll, 66, Gadsden, who died Sunday, September 29, 2019. Revs. Roger Butler and Buddy O'Bryant will officiate. Burial will follow at New Bethel Cemetery, Hokes Bluff. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Ricky was a big fan of Alabama football, and he loved traveling, especially to the Smoky Mountains. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eunice Parham; and sister, Susan Belcher.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Tullis Carroll; children, Stacie Harper, Janice (Steven) Jenkins and Richard Carroll; grandchildren, Katie Butler and Austin Butler; great-grandchildren, Evangaline and Charolotte; siblings, Larry (Kathy) Bishop and Lora (Ricky) Everett; chosen brother, Dennis Buchanan; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Chris, Shane and Tony Bishop, Tony Dodson, Joey Tullis and Wesley Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Austin Butler, Jim Tullis, Nick Gaskin and Danny Eaves.
Special thanks to the 9th floor and SICU nurses at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 1, 2019