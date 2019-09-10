|
James Robert Blanton Jr. passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on September 7, 2019, at his home in Gadsden, AL.
James was born on September 27, 1924, in the Tabor Community on Lookout Mountain. He retired from Republic Steel after working as a welder for 42 years, was a proud member of the Steelworkers Union, and was a dedicated member of Gadsden Christian Fellowship.
James had the unique ability to touch people in a meaningful and positive way. He lived for Jesus, shown daily through his words and actions. James enjoyed Auburn football, Braves baseball, Andy Griffith, spending time with friends and family and especially his "men's coffee & fellowship" with his buddies, Bill Ross, Gary Jones, Harold Laney and Terry Southern. He will be remembered as a devout Christian, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all, always willing to help someone in need.
James was preceded in death by first his wife, Betty Jo Bussey, and later by second wife, Jeanne Culver; parents, Ida S. and James R. Blanton Sr.; sisters, Ruth Smith, Neva King, Vera Bobo, Dorothy Curry, Nell DeVine; brothers, Troy, Loyal, Reuben and Pete Blanton.
He is survived by his daughter, Connie Blanton Means; stepdaughter, Jana Thornton; grandsons, Taylor Means, Coby (Chasity) Thornton; great-grandchildren, Cheyanna, Cherokee, Creek Ann, Cayson, Cash; sister-in-law, Jerre Blanton; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends who are considered family, Karen (Hideo) Takada, Randy Michael and Jackie Lambert.
Special thanks to Erma Blaylock, Summer Carnes, LJ Jordan, Bobbi Reynolds, Randy Michael, Kindred Hospice, Dr. Jaiswal, Jessica Strange, and all of the nurses and staff of the 7th & 8th floors of Gadsden Regional Medical Center, who took such good care of James during his final days. You have been a blessing to our family and we are grateful and thankful.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 11 at Collier-Butler Funeral Home, with the service beginning at 3 p.m. Pastor Johnny Johnson will officiate. Burial and a brief graveside service will follow at Crestwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Taylor Means, Coby Thornton, Bill Ross, Gary Jones, Harold Laney and Terry Southern.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Gadsden Christian Fellowship for the "James R. Blanton Memorial Fund," 719 Nunnally Ave., Gadsden, AL 35903. All donations will be used to build a covered entry, which was a need dear to his heart, as he would always stand out front of the church to welcome everyone.
Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 10, 2019