Funeral services for James S. Bobo, 91, of Gadsden, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Crestwood Funeral Home. He passed away on Nov. 29, 2019. Adam Brewer will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mr. Bobo served his country in the Army during the Korean War, was a Deacon at 12th Street Baptist Church and a member of First Baptist Church of Hokes Bluff. He was employed at Republic Steel for many years and loved gardening.
He is preceded in death by his parents, G.A. Bobo and Rena Bryant Bobo; brother, Bill Bobo and sister, Elna Wright.
Mr. Bobo is survived by his wife, Nancy Godfrey Bobo and his daughters, Beth Head, Joan (Jimmy) Strickland and Robyn (Rodney) Culpepper.
Pallbearers will be Trey Strickland, Tyler Lumsden, Marc Brewer, Charles Cochran, Chad Brewer, Scott Wilson, Gary Wright and Mark Lumpkin.
Honorary pallbearers are friends and neighbors.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 30, 2019