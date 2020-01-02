|
SFC Ret. James Tollie Godfrey, 83, of Hokes Bluff, went to Fiddlers Green on Friday, Dec. 28, 2019. Funeral services with Military Honors and Masonic Rites will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home with Dr. William R. Gilmore officiating. Burial will follow the service at Youngs Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Butler Godfrey Sr. and Lola Mae Godfrey; brother, Edward Butler Jr.; sister-in-law, Rosie I. Godfrey; wife, Ila J. Smith Godfrey; a daughter, Jimmie Ann Godfrey Heath.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Tina Bryant (Eric); brothers-in-law, Charles L. Smith, Bobby J. Smith, Morris Ray Smith (Bobbie), Gerald D. Smith (Carol), Kennith Smith (Rita), Barry Smith, Terry W. Smith (JoAnn); sister-in-law, Walter Ann Graham; a special niece, Ann Engardio (Larry); and several other nieces, nephews and cousins.
James attended Hokes Bluff High School and Alabama Technical College, where he completed Appliance Repair and A/C Refrigeration. He served 20 years in the U.S. Army in Germany, Korea and Vietnam. He was awarded the Occupation Medal (Germany), Combat Infantry Badge Bronze Star Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Presidential Unit Citation and others. He was a member of the 1st Cavalry Division 1st BN, 7th Cavalry at the time of the battle of the Ia Drang Valley in 1965 LZ X-Ray. He served at the 7th Army NCO Academy. He also was a truck driver for 20 years.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 2, 2020