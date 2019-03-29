Home

James Verlyn Plemons Obituary
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at First Baptist Church Gallant, for James Verlyn Plemons, 92, of Attalla, who passed from this life on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Burial to follow at Gallant Cemetery. The Rev. Tom Brown and the Rev. Jimmy Bailey officiating. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Verlyn was a funeral director for 49 years, and retired in 2014 after 39 years at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army, and served in Germany during WWII. He liked to travel and watch Alabama football. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Plemons; parents, Sydney and Lillie Plemons; sisters, Thersil Camp and Evoynne Bryant and brother, Buel Plemons.
He is survived by son, Mike Plemons (Susan); grandchildren, Jennifer Plemons McCracken (Mike), Angela Butcher, Jewell Matchen and a host of great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Sammy Morgan, Johnny King, Ronald Lutes, Greg Camp, Mike Bryant, Jerry Ingle, Ronnie Battles and Don Blakely. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Chandler and Charles Butts.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 29, 2019
