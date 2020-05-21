|
A Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for James W. Ayers, 92, of Attalla, who died on May 15, 2020. Burial will be in Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Ayers graduated from Etowah High School in 1947 and was a Beta Club Member. He was a prolific writer, having published letters, songs, stories, editorials and books. He enjoyed fitness and participating in NPC competitions into his 80s. James loved the Lord and recently said, "I have had a good life."
Mr. Ayers was preceded in death by his parents, Jay W. Ayers and Thelma H. Ayers; brothers, Ray B. Ayers and Don W. Ayers.
He is survived by his niece, Shannon Ayers McGlon; and nephew, Brandon Ayers.
Special thanks to Pam Chandler, the Chaplain at Diversicare and Fran at Hospice.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 21, 2020