James W. Johnson, 72, of Glencoe, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Jim was born in Akron, Ohio. He transferred with Goodyear to Alabama in 1978. After his retirement from Goodyear, Jim worked as a marshal for several years at the Silver Lakes Golf Course in Glencoe.
He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. There wasn't a child or animal that didn't love him. His smile and laugh were infectious, and brought joy to all who were around him. Jim loved all music, was an avid reader, and loved to golf. His favorite activities were spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Earl E. Johnson and Geraldine Downs Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Frances Johnson; daughter, Anna (Russ) Jalbert; son, Ben Johnson; daughter-in-law, Shannon O'Dell Johnson; grandchildren, Katie, Morgan and David Jalbert, and Mary Michael and Abby Kate Johnson.
Jim is also survived by his brother, Earl (Janita) Johnson; and his sister, Michele (Phil) Johnson Knight; brothers-in-law, Tom, Sam and Joe Spicer; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Dr. Jason Ayres and staff; Dr. Ravel and the nurses and staff of the MICU at GRMC; Crystal, and hospice nurse Emily; Phillip Fikes; and Jason Callen and Rachael from Silver Lakes.
A memorial and celebration of Jim's life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Silver Lakes Golf Course.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory can be made to the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center of Gadsden, or to the Gadsden Junior Golf Association at Twin Bridges, Attn: Chet Holman.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 12, 2019