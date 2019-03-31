|
James Wierzenski Sr., 94, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Gadsden.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Collier-Butler Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Collier-Butler Funeral Home and Cremation services will direct.
Jim was born in Marshfield, Wisconsin and had one brother. At age 12, Jim played with The Midget Melodians. He graduated from Marshfield Sr. High and worked for The Merchandise Mart in Chicago. He served in the U.S. Army with the First Amphibious Engineer Brigade, who stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day. He also served overseas in the European Theatre and was honorably discharged with three bronze service stars and a bronze service arrowhead. Jim attended Stevens Point State Teachers College in Stevens Point, Wisconsin and also attended Washington University, achieving his major in B.S. Retailing, and was a member of the Theta Xi Fraternity. Jim served at the St. Louis Housewares Club, Sales Executive Association, Trading Stamp Institute of America, and Benevolent Protective Order of Elks. Jim had an extensive sales career as an Associate Buyer for Stix Baer and Fuller, a Sales Manager with the Dazy Corp, a Buyer for Scruggs Vandervoort Barney, and joined the Vollrath Co. Inc., where he worked 30 years retiring as a Regional Manager of the Central Region. Jim and his wife Kay moved to Peachtree City, Georgia to retire. Married for almost 50 years, Kay passed away in 2003.
He is survived by two sons; his daughter, Kathy; four grandchildren, Zachary, Michael, Nicole and Valerie; a great-grandson, Owen; and great-granddaughter, Anacapri. Jim's son Terry passed away in 2013 and Tommy in 2007.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 31, 2019