Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
James Wilburn Tallent Obituary
James Wilburn Tallent, age 83, of Rainbow City, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, JoAnn Tallent; children, Mike (Ginger) Tallent, Sheila (Mark) Hallmark, Jeanie (Ken) Morrow, Kim (Wendell) Oden, and Leslie (Reese) Hardin; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Edward and Randall Tallent; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, J.D. and Beatrice Tallent, and brothers, Bill and Jim Tallent.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Tallent family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 30, 2020
