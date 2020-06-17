James William Pruitt, 92, of Gadsden, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. The family will have private graveside services Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
James Pruitt (Jimmy) was a God-fearing Southern gentleman who always put others before himself. He was slow to anger and quick to jump in if anyone needed help. Jimmy graduated from Etowah High School in 1945 and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 17. Before he shipped out, he went by the drug store in Attalla, where his future wife, Viola Pearman Pruitt, worked, and asked if he could write to her while he was away. Viola said yes, and so began a beautiful and long-lasting relationship. When Jimmy returned home from the Navy, he and Viola were married. They were married for 63 years when Viola passed away in 2015.
Jimmy worked for Alabama Power Company for 43 years. He began his career as a tree trimmer in Anniston, AL, and retired as Local Manager for Alabama Power's Attalla office. In his spare time, Jimmy enjoyed planting and maintaining a large vegetable garden. Jimmy spent thousands of hours weeding, watering and praying in his garden. Jimmy Pruitt grew the best tomatoes on Lookout Mountain. A brown paper grocery bag full of Jimmy's tomatoes, yellow squash, green beans, okra, cucumbers and sweet corn was a truly cherished gift for friends and family.
Jimmy was a generous man who would rather give something away than haggle over the sale price. Jimmy was a Buick man, and when he bought a new 1977 Buick LeSabre, he put the old family car, a 1967 Buick Special station wagon, up for sale. When Jimmy and the prospective buyer could not settle on a price, Jimmy just gave the car to the man. This level of generosity sometimes frustrated family members, but Jimmy would just say, "well, that fellow probably needed it more than I did."
Jimmy is survived by his son, Greg and Wanda Pruitt, Birmingham; daughter, Lynn Pruitt, Gadsden; son, Philip and Patricia, Niceville, FL; sister, Judy Little, Fort Payne; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 17, 2020.